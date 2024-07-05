Robert “Bob” Kehle, Sr. (1936 – 2024)

(Attended Delta High School)

Robert “Bob” J. Kehle, Sr., age 87, of Delta, surrounded by his family, peacefully passed away under hospice care early Wednesday morning, July 3, 2024 at his home.

He was born in Toledo on November 2, 1936 to the late Frank T. Kehle and Gladys (Hobbs) Kehle. Bob attended Delta High School and on March 23, 1955 he entered the U.S Army and served until October 11, 1956.

After being honorably discharged he returned home and married Margaret J. Davis, who survives. His working career included driving for various companies, such as Schoen Paving, Sandman, SE Johnson, Al Mackey, Maumee Haulers and Hanks Plumbing and Heating.

Bob enjoyed fishing, weightlifting, shooting pool and playing horseshoes, which he often participated in at the Fulton County Fair.

Bob also will be remembered for being the “Dad in the neighborhood who played ball”, this often entailed baseball games in the yard, along with other competitive sports.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret J. Kehle; children, Rena (Tom) Ruch of Engadine, MI, Gladys (Kenny) Ackerman of Fayette, Butch (Charlene) Kehle of Wauseon, Leon Kehle of Wauseon, Frank (Jodi) Kehle of Delta, Terry (Janis) Kehle of Bradenton, FL and Gary Kehle of Defiance; 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Frank Kehle.

In honoring Bob’s wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 South Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 in Bob’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.