Richard Myers (1936 – 2024)

(Lifelong Resident Of Pulaski)

Richard E. Myers, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at his residence. Richard was born on July 30, 1936 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Richard A. and Viola B (Bostater) Myers.

Richard married his high-school sweetheart, Donna J. Long on July 30, 1955, at Pulaski United Methodist Church, and she survives.

Richard was a 1954 graduate of Bryan High School. He started his career working in the Gorny Winzeler print shop. He retired in 1992 from the U.S. Postal Service in Bryan after over 30 years of service as a City Carrier.

He was a lifelong resident of Pulaski where he and his father built his home in Pulaski. He and Donna resided there for 63 years until they downsized due to health and moved into another home in Pulaski.

Richard was a lifelong member of the Pulaski United Methodist Church where he held many positions. He was also a member of the Bryan Moose and Bryan Eagles.

Richard was an outdoors guy. He and his family traveled to many states with their travel trailer and enjoyed a home at Huycks Lake (Michigan) for over 23 years. He enjoyed years of golfing, fishing and bowling.

Surviving is his wife, Donna, of Bryan; five children, Bruce R. Myers, of Bryan, Bradley A. (Judith) Myers, of Southfield, Michigan, Brent F. (Lyn) Myers, of Pioneer Amy L. (Dan) Goehler, of Beaver Island, Michigan and Stacey A. (Brian) Wieland, of West Unity; 11 grandchildren, Brandon (Jahannah) Goehler, Matthew (Kaleigh) Goehler, Cortney (Bryce) Weaver, Derek Myers, Craig Myers, Nicole (Hunter) Forry, Donovan Myers, Ben Wieland, Trevor Potter, Laurynn Wieland and Nathan Wieland; nine great-grandchildren, Haven Goehler, Nevaeh Goehler, Zayden Goehler, Zander Goehler, Landon Weaver, Lucas Weaver, Isaiah Goehler, Everly Goehler, and Eden Goehler; sister-in-law, Cheryl Myers and brother-in-law, Franklin “Sonny” (Judy) Long. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gerald, Dennis and Charles Myers.

Visitation for Richard E. Myers will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 8, 2024 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Pulaski United Methodist Church, 6950 US Hwy 127, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Private graveside services for the family only will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Pulaski United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.