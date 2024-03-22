Robert “Bob” Seitzinger (1927 – 2024)

(Served In Both World War II And Korean War)

Veteran

Robert Lee “Bob” Seitzinger, age 96, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, early Monday, March 18, 2024 in Fulton Manor, Wauseon, Ohio.

Bob was born July 03, 1927 in Lawrenceville, Illinois, to the late Millard and Dessa Ruth (Wesner) Seitzinger. Bob was the 6th of 11 children. His family moved to Griffith, Indiana when he was a toddler.

He helped his dad raise hogs on his farm during the Great Depression. He loved his mom and told stories about her often.

He married Catharina Rose Martin on July 29, 1956 and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2014. Together they raised four children. Bob proudly served in the United States Coast Guard in 1946 as a Messman. He also proudly served in the Army 1946-1947 and the Air Force 1952-1953.

Bob served in both World War II and the Korean War. Because of his service in World War II, he was awarded the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. to see all of the monuments.

He was accompanied by his Veteran son. He was always very proud of his country and to have served in the military.

Bob worked for over 32 years on the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad where he was a switchman. After retiring, Bob and Cathy went on an adventure to attend a Bible college in Kentucky, where their daughters went, and their son-in-law taught.

Bob’s greatest love was Jesus Christ and His Word. He was happily a member of First Christian Church, Griffith, IN and later in life, Oasis Christian Fellowship, Wauseon, OH.

He, along with his wife, not only raised a family to know Him, but they told many and discipled many. He was a man who loved to pray for his family and the church. He was always a hard worker! He could never sit still!

He loved missions and people, so, in 2002 and 2004 he used all of these qualities in the Philippines. He was a fun dad, grandpa, and friend, always kidding around and being silly to get a laugh…and he usually did.

He loved his family very much and loved people as well, he never knew a stranger, telling everyone he saw a joke!

Anytime the words “pumpkin pie” were mentioned to Bob, he would always give the biggest smile! Bob was always full of life and love.

Survivors include, his children, Roger (Kim) Seitzinger, Robyn (Louie) Weber, Kevin (Courtney) Seitzinger, Chris (Woody) Bowers, his grandchildren, Brian (Kelly), Shelly (Billy), Misha, Jazzi, Brody, Emma, Luke, Elliott, Gabbi, Kelsey, Nikki, Nate, his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Hailey, his sister, Anne Marie Seitzinger, sisters-in-law Betty Jo Seitzinger, Vera Seitzinger and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Cathy, one infant son, Craig Randall, his son-in-law, Louie, and his siblings, Mary Francis, Michael Franklin, Warren Gilbert, Donald Trevor, Norma Jean, James Burnes, Betty Ruth, Wayne Carol, Carmen Ernest.

Bob’s celebration of life will be held in First Christian Church, Griffith, Indiana with interment in Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, Indiana at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: CTN Ministries Box 1092 Joplin, MO 64802. (Philippine mission where Bob served two times.)

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. www.grisierfh.com

