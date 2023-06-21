Robin Shepherd Named Next Fulton County Board Of DD Superintendent

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities has voted to approve Robin Shepherd as their next superintendent.

Shepherd will take over the role at the start of next year following the retirement of current Superintendent Beth Friess and a six month overlap period that includes finding her replacement for Community and Medicaid Services Director.

Shepherd has worked at the Fulton County Board of DD since 2004. She has been in her current Director position since 2014.

In July, she will become an assistant superintendent, allowing her to transition into the superintendent role in January.

Shepherd was one of two candidates considered by the Board. The Board is very pleased that they were able to hire someone with so many years of experience both in the field and here in Fulton County and look forward to working with Shepherd for many years to come.