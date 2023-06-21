Roberta “Bobbi” Wolfe (1952 – 2023)

(Member Of The Hope Church In Delta)

Roberta J. “Bobbi” Wolfe, age 71, with her family by her side, peacefully passed away under Hospice Care at her Delta home Sunday evening, June 18, 2023.

She was born in Toledo on January 8, 1952 to the late Francis Wolfe and Christina (Chambers) Wolfe. Bobbi graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1969.

For many years she worked at Seagate Connections Answering Service in Toledo. Bobbi was a member of the Hope Church of Delta (Previously Delta United Methodist Church).

She was an avid home shopper, with QVC, HSN and Amazon being her favorites, but nothing took the place of spending time with her daughters and grandchildren; while supporting their various activities.

Bobbi is survived by her daughters, Mylee (Thomas) Geldien of Liberty Center and Myndee (Michael) Wyrostek of Delta; grandchildren, Thomas Geldien, Taylor (Terry) Gobrogge, Kaydee Geldien, Michael Wyrostek Jr., Mason Wyrostek and Matthew Wyrostek and great grandchildren, Easton Hummel, Greyson Clendenin and Huntley Gobrogge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Swartz on December 29, 2021.

Care of the family is entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service honoring Bobbi’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Hope Church of Delta (Formerly Delta United Methodist) 101 Northwood Drive, Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hope Church of Delta in her memory.

