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Historic Reflection: 1925 – Metamora Boxing Match

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A crowd gathers around a ring for boxing matches at Four Corners in Metamora, Ohio, circa 1925
BOXING … Boxing matches at Four Corners in Metamora are shown here, circa 1925. Thank you to the Fulton County Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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