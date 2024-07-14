Roy “Rosie” Rozell (1928 – 2024)

(Lifetime Member Of Montpelier Rotary)

Montpelier, Ohio has lost a pillar of the community with the passing of Roy Dewan Rozell, 96, of Montpelier, Ohio, affectionately known to many as “Rosie”.

On July 11, 2024 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Roy left this world, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and loyalty and a life rich in relationships and accomplishments.

Born on April 20, 1928 in Hamilton, Indiana to the late Ardis K. (Hand) and Leon C. Rozell, he grew up alongside his sister, Marilyn and was often found farming and working with his family.

A 1946 graduate of Hamilton High School, Roy attended Purdue University for one semester before returning home to help run his family’s farm when his father fell ill. His ambition and loyalty to family were just a few of his finer qualities.

On May 1, 1949 Roy married his first wife, Carol M. Broadway-Fletcher and together they built a life rich in love and laughter. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Christine and Denise.

Carol preceded him in death on March 19, 1999. Roy married his second wife, Marlene F. Stotz on October 14, 2001 and she preceded him in death on June 5, 2023.

Roy’s professional journey was as vast as it was impactful. In 1955 he began working for the Wabash Railroad as an engineer, continuing there until 1964 until he decided it was time for a change.

In Roy’s own words, “what started as a hobby turned into a successful family business” and Rozell’s Flower Shop in downtown Montpelier was born. Roy and Carol owned and operated Rozell’s from 1964-1980.

There he could apply his many talents and skills to bring joy and beauty to the community he served. Roy’s expertise and vision at Rozell’s led to his role as Superintendent of Groundskeeping at Sauder’s Village and Woodworking from 1985 until his retirement in 1997.

He was also a Real Estate Agent for Bob Mercer Realty. After retirement, Roy began working at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier and Pioneer for many years.

Retirement didn’t slow Roy down. He continued to channel his passions for all things plants and flowers.

His work is etched into our landscaping as a testament to his commitment to the community he loved, including hundreds of trees through the Arbor Day Foundation and Montpelier Exempted Village Schools.

Roy continued to remain active in volunteerism until 2019 with one main point being volunteering with the LPGA for 35 years until the age of 91.

Roy had recently rejoined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier, having previously been a member of Archbold Evangelical Church for many years.

He was an active and lifetime member of Montpelier Rotary, joining in 1968. He served as President in 1987 and was honored with the Paul Harris Award in 1997.

Roy previously served as a member of the Montpelier Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors and was selected as Montpelier’s Outstanding Citizen of the year in 2005.

He also served as a board member and chairman of the tree planting project and Montpelier’s Bean Days.

Roy was active in various civic groups such as Toastmasters International, The Loyal Order of the Moose, The Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Order of the Free Masons.

In addition to his parents, first wife Carol and his second wife, Marlene, Rosie was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Covell; brothers-in-law, Al Covell and Larry Brown; and son-in-law, James Jerger.

Roy is survived by his children, Christine (Thomas) Kirk of Defiance and Denise (Phil) Muehlfeld of Montpelier; four grandchildren, Jay (Mandy) Jerger, Alyssia (Brian) McDowell, Joel (Casey) Jerger and Aaron Kirk; great grandchildren, Jayden and Josslyn Jerger, Maci and Brock McDowell, Dawson and Whitney Jerger and Max and Lyla Kirk; sisters-in-law, Dianne (Edwin) Wyrick, Terry Brown and Dorothy Lersch; Marlene’s children, Larry (Mitch) Stotz, Lori (Doug) Bernath, Max (Karen) Stotz and Monty (Christie) Stotz and their families; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins with whom he shared a special bond.

Visitation for Roy will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 from 2-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 11 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn to officiate. Roy will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be made in Roy’s memory to Montpelier Tree Commission. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.