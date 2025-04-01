Elva Jo “Elphie” Treace (1955 – 2025)

(Born In Bryan, Ohio)

Elva Jo Lynn “Elphie” Treace (Gilcher), 70, passed away on March 24, 2025, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Born on March 20, 1955, in Bryan, Ohio, Elva Jo dedicated her life to caring for others. She pursued her education at Northwest State, where she earned her associate degree and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her career at Ameri-Care spanned many years.

Elva Jo was known for her boundless love and kindness. She had a remarkable ability to brighten any room she entered and Her heart was open to all, and she touched countless lives with her unwavering compassion.

She is survived by her twin sister, Nita Jo (Vivek) Lachke of Montpelier; her children: Edwin Weitzel of Archbold, Jennifer (Robert) Bartlett of Alvordton, Heather (William) Campbell of Stryker, Torri Hyser of Indiana, Alice (Jim) Bowers of Indiana, and Charles Treace Sr. of Montpelier. Countless nieces and nephews, and Elva also had numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren who she loved deeply.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hayworth A. Treace Sr.; her parents, Joann and Donald Gilcher Sr.; and her brothers, Donald W. Gilcher and Richard B. Gilcher. BIL. Fredrick Laforet Sr. And nephew Fredrick Laforet Jr.

Elva Jo’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May her kindness and love continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

Celebration of life at Bridging The Gap Church, 110 South Defiance Street in Stryker, words spoken by Pastor Vincent Kroterfield on Friday April 4th at 5pm.