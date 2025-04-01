Mary Bergeon (1943 – 2025)

(Member Of St. Richard Catholic Church)

Mary Jane Bergeon, 81, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Born in Toledo, Ohio on April 17, 1943, Mary was the daughter of Frank and Sophie (Tkaczyk) Smigelski.

She graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1961 and later worked at Campbell Soup Company before becoming a dedicated homemaker.

Mary relocated to Cumming, Georgia in 2005 to care for her beloved grandchildren, Emily and Allison. Prior to this, she lived in Swanton, Ohio, where she was an active member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church.

Known for her love of cooking, movies, TV shows, shopping, and especially spending time with her grandchildren, Mary’s warm and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Steven (Tina) Bergeon and Eric (Britt) Bergeon, and her eight grandchildren: Emily, Allison, Terra, Zachary, Olivia, Quinn, Breanne, and Brayden.

She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Sophie (Tkaczyk) Smigelski, her son, Brian, and her sister, Stella Jewell, and brothers, Ted Smigelski, and Ron Smigelski.

A visitation was held on Monday, March 31st, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, Ohio. A second visitation took place at St. Richard’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 1st, followed by a Mass of Resurrection with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment followed at St. Richard’s Cemetery.