Thelma Greutman (1942 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Thelma Irene Greutman, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 29, 2025 at her home.

Thelma worked in a variety fields during her career. She sold cars at Beckman Chevrolet, worked at the Defiance Crescent-News and worked in retail sales.

She enjoyed bowling when she was younger, but still loved gardening, cooking, writing and dabbling in the stock market. She always had a soft spot in her heart for animals.

Thelma was born on October 15, 1942, in Archbold, Ohio, the daughter of Leroy F. and Lily V. (Buehrer) Beltz. Thelma graduated from Ridgeville Corners High School. She married Vernon M. Greutman on October 15, 1960 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Archbold, Ohio. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2005.

Thelma is survived by her son, David (Kristie) Greutman, of Defiance; daughter, Kelly (Tom) Silvers, of Bryan; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Beltz, of Ossian, MI and sisters, Leonna Honeck, of Myrtle Beach, SC and Louetta Sullivan, of Stryker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Jim Beltz, John Beltz and David Beltz and sisters, Betty Pace-Williams, Jean Schnitkey and Dorothy Maxton.

Honoring Thelma’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.