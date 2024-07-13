Ruth Ritenour (1929 – 2024)

(Member Of St. Richard Catholic Parish)

Ruth A. Ritenour, age 95, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Swanton on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. She was born May 11, 1929, in Swanton, Ohio to Leopold and Emma (Huber) Kornmueller.

Ruth led a remarkable life filled with love, dedication, and joy. She graduated from Swanton High School in 1947. She met her future husband Keith Ritenour on a blind date and it was love at first sight.

They married September 3, 1949 at St. Richard Catholic Church on Dodge Street. Ruth began her career working as a secretary for Kemly Electric in Toledo.

She later dedicated her time to raising two wonderful children while assisting her husband in running the family business – Swanton TV & Appliance.

One of Ruth’s proudest accomplishments was her ability to read and speak German fluently during her early years. She was also known for her impeccable cursive handwriting.

Ruth was described as a classy, friendly woman who always saw the good in everyone. Her active lifestyle and love for walking exemplified her vibrant spirit.

A devout Catholic, Ruth was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish. She attended Mass every Sunday and was a member of the Rosary-Altar Society.

Ruth had a wide array of hobbies and interests that brought immense joy to her life. She was famous for her homemade carrot cakes and delicious lasagna that she would prepare for every special family occasion.

Ruth and Keith had a passion for traveling the world and cherished visits to places like the Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Yugoslavia, Austria, Hawaii, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Portugal, especially Madeira. They also enjoyed traveling to watch live shows in Las Vegas and Branson.

Alongside her husband Keith, Ruth enjoyed going out dancing and watching the birds at their feeders.

However, above all else, Ruth’s biggest passion was her family. She delighted in hosting family parties and spending quality time with loved ones.

Ruth leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 75 years, Keith; son John Ritenour of Crestview, FL; daughter Pat (Ric) Wentz of Monclova, OH; grandchildren Lori (Mark) Meiring, Craig Wentz, Perscilla (Arjun) Rau, Melissa Ritenour; great-grandchildren Lexii (Kattie), Shawn, Kirstin, Caden, Anabelle, Aanya; as well as great-great-grandson Jaxon and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law Tina Ritenour; stepfather August Bamberger; brothers Carl Kornmueller, Bob Kornmueller and John Zweifel and sister, Ethel Dingman.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18th from 3 to 6 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19th at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558.