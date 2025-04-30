Edith Seiler (1942 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Edith Jean Seiler, 82, of Archbold, peacefully passed away Monday morning April 28, 2025, after a lengthy illness.

She was born September 9, 1942, the tenth of twelve children to Frank and Emily (Vermett) Bates.

A 1960 graduate of Chesterfield High School, she married Derald Seiler on August 25, 1963, and they spent 61 years together.

Edith enjoyed traveling. baking, and going to garage sales. She loved her family and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to all their events.

She is survived by her husband; daughters Renee (Ed) Flory of Wauseon; Shelly (Lynn)Thomas of Leo Indiana; her grandchildren Kyle Thomas; Emily (Evan) Graves; Mathew (Maddie) Thomas; Andrea Flory; Joel Flory; brother Lyle (Shirley) Bates, brother-in-law Danny Wilson, sister-in-laws Myrna Bates and Nancy Bates.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Alvin Bates, Elmer Bates, Wayne Bates, Agnes Ohlinger, Chester Bates, Jerry Bates, Robert Bates, Carol Wilson, Betty Bates, and Ben Bates.

A private family burial will be held at the Pettisville Cemetery.