Lenny Baer (1956 – 2025)

(Pettisville Resident; Graduate Of Archbold)

Lenny Jay Baer, 68, of Pettisville, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on April 27, 2025, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice.

Born on November 11, 1956, in Wauseon to Elgar “Whitey” and Kathileen (Grime) Baer, Lenny graduated from Archbold High School in 1975.

He was a dedicated truck driver and diesel mechanic who loved riding motorcycles and spending time at the shooting range.

Above all, he cherished moments with friends and family. Lenny was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2233 and a Charter Member of the Eagle Riders.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Jennifer) Baer of Archbold; his beloved companion of 15 years, Amy Blosser of Pettisville; siblings, Lee Waldron of Wauseon, Laurel (Jan) Baer of Archbold, Ronda Baer of Stryker, Robert Baer of Stryker, and twin brother, Denny (Dawn) Baer of West Unity; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lucille (Dale) Norden, brother-in-law Jim Waldron, nephews David Baer and William Rodriguez.

A celebration of Lenny’s life will be held on Friday, May 2nd, at 6 PM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, with visitation from 4-6 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to CHP In-Patient Hospice of Defiance, Ohio or Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center in Toledo, Ohio.