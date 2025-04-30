Bernadine “Bernie” Clark (1936 – 2025)

(Known For Award Winning Goats)

Bernadine “Bernie” Dolly Clark died on April 29, 2025 at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon, Ohio surrounded by her family.

Bernie was born to Cloyce and Violet (Zimmerman) Neiling on January 18, 1936 in Deshler, Ohio. She married James Oliver Clark on April 27, 1958 in Liberty Center, Ohio and he preceded her in death on September 20, 1978

Bernie was deeply cherished by her family and friends including her three sons, many grandchildren, and her church family. She had many hobbies over her lifetime that not only brought her joy but served those around her.

Some of her hobbies included equipping 4-H exhibitors with award winning goats and she was often referred to as the goat whisperer. Bernie could be found in her workshop building projects or making necessary repairs for her life on the farm.

Her home served as a hub for her family to gather. Her door was always open and everyone knew that her cookie jar (made out of an old goat milk replacer bucket) was always full.

When she retired from the farm life, Bernie still found ways to bless people. She offered space for others to garden so they could grow their own food and even kept a freezer full of food reserved for her pastor to distribute to community members in need.

Most of all her family knew how much she loved them because she was always there for them whenever needed.

Bernie is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Deborah) Clark, Kent (Karen) Clark, and Kyle (Carolyn) Clark; grandchildren Caleb, Megan, Hannah, Sarah, Cole, Fredrick, James, and Kaitlyn. As well as eight great grandchildren and sister in-law, Frances Jean Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband James, daughter in-law Sharon Clark, infant grandson Kody, four brothers, two sisters, and brother in-law Robert Wilson.

Visitation for Bernie will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025 from 2-7 pm and Friday from 10-11 am at the Kunkle United Brethren Church in Kunkle, Ohio. Services will be held on Friday at 11 am at the church with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. Interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kunkle UB Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com