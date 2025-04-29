Ruth Thind (1940 – 2025)

(1958 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Ruth A. Thind, 84, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 27, 2025. Ruth was born October 28, 1940, in Ney, Ohio, daughter of the late James D. and Gertrude K (Apfel) Moon.

She was a 1958 graduate of Bryan High School and continued her education attending International Business College.

Ruth worked at Sears for 45 years, holding various positions until her retirement in 2006. After retirement, Ruth volunteered at the Church Women United Thrift Shop “Union Street Boutique” where she was known as the “Sock Lady”.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bryan. In her younger years, she enjoyed working in the yard, flower gardening, cooking and collecting recipes.

Surviving is her daughter, Anita (Gil Rivas) Dangler of Bryan, Ohio; grandson, Joshua (Amanda) Martin; two great-grandchildren; Dominic (Michelle Konwinski) ) Martin, and Jacob Martin; one great-great-grandson, Weston Martin; one brother, James Edward (Pasty) Moon; special companion, Ed Clinker. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Leo Apfel.

Visitation for Ruth A. Thind will be held Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 9:00 a.m.– 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, in the church with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating. Private Interment will take place in Fountain Grove Cemetery. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Church Women United Thrift Store or Habitat for Humanity.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com