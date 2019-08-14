Ryan Fauver (1974-2019)

Ryan Allen Fauver passed away unexpectedly Monday August 12, 2019. Ryan was born January 23, 1974 to Curtis and Elaine (Meyer) Fauver II and was a life-long resident of Wauseon, graduating from Wauseon High School in 1992.

Ryan was baptized into the Christian faith in February 1974 and confirmed as a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church as a youth in March 1988. As a young boy, Ryan liked the outdoors and was a 3-year member of Cub Scout Pack 8, earning his Arrow of Light, the highest award in Cub Scouting. He was a former member of Boy Scout Troop 8 earning the rank of First Class Scout. Ryan was a quiet, but friendly person, who cared deeply about his family and friends.

He was employed as a store supervisor for Marcos Pizza supervising stores in Wauseon, Archbold, Delta, Napoleon, Ottawa and Coldwater, Michigan during his 28-year career, starting as a part time employee while in high school. In 2016, he won the “Highest Average Dollars per Home Award” for the entire Marcos chain of 800 stores. He was a loyal and dedicated employee who enjoyed his work serving customers, believing that each contact was an opportunity to make someone happy. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his father, Curt (Cathy) Fauver, one sister, Jamie (Steve) Hanson, 3 nephews, Josh, Shawn and Kayden Hanson, one Grandniece, Harper Hanson, one uncle, Warren (Sue) Fauver and 3 aunts, Pamela Fauver, Mary Lou (Paul) Arruda and Shirley, (Roger) Nagel.He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine Fauver, maternal grandparents William and Helen (Lang) Meyer and paternal grandparents, Frank and Lois (Peters) Fauver.

Visitation with the family will be Friday August 16, from 2:00pm – 6:00 pm at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon and, also one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be Saturday August 17 at 11:00 am at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon with the Rev. Steven R. Geske officiating. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery following the funeral services.

Memorials may be made to Four County ADAMhs Board or to Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.