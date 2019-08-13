Leona Stopher (1929-2019)

Leona B. (Graf) Stopher, age 90, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away early Tuesday morning in Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, surrounded by her loving family. Leona was born January 04, 1929 in Wauseon to the late Lloyd A. and Vela (Plettner) Graf.

She married Robert C. Lindau in 1948 and he preceded her in death in 1969. She married Joseph C. Stopher on March 19, 1982 and he preceded her in death on January 02, 2009. Leona was a employee of McCord Corporation in Wauseon for over 10 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, spending time at her lake home with her family, trips to Arizona, Big Band music and dancing. She was a loving wife, Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her two sons, David (Beverly) Lindau, of Wauseon, Ohio, Gary (Lori) Lindau, of Waterville, Ohio. Grandchildren, Benjamin (Sara) Lindau, Aaron (Kristie) Lindau, April (Jeff) Jackson, Jonathan (Orianna) Lindau, Peter Lindau. 11 great-grandchildren and brother, Lloyd Graf, Wauseon, Ohio. Leona is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, two sisters, Alice Huber and Bette Kutzli.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with Leona’s family from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Following the visitation, the funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Roger Marlow will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Following the interment, a funeral luncheon will be served at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at: www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.