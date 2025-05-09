Close Menu
Saturday, May 10
The Village Reporter
The Village Reporter
Subscribe & Renew
News

Saint Patrick Catholic School Recognizes Justice Virtue Recipients

Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

(PRESS RELEASE/ THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
STUDENTS HONORED … At the April Spirit Assembly, Saint Patrick Catholic School recognized its Justice Virtue Recipients. Individuals who act with justice truly understand the meaning of fairness and treat others with the kindness and love they deserve. The recipients are: back row (left to right) Lorelei Henricks, Abraham Johnston, Savreen Kaur, Wyatt Lauro, Lillian Rockey, and Asher Faulhaber; front row (left to right) Stanford Towne, Declan McDaniel, Simon Chappius, Brooks Keesbury, Emilyn Ernsberger, Ferrin Krukowski-Chapman, Jesse McDaniel, and Evageline Sam.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Comments are closed.