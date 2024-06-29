Sandra Dishong (1938 – 2024)

(Member Of Swanton Garden Club)

Sandra Lee Dishong, age 86, of Swanton, peacefully passed away at home in her sleep, Friday, June 28, 2024. She was born in Toledo on February 24, 1938 to Howard Miller and Florence (Myerholtz) Miller.

Sandra graduated from Bowling Green High School. On October 19, 1963 she married Ronald E. Dishong in Toledo and together shared 49 years together until his passing on August 22, 2013.

Before retiring, Sandra served as a realtor for many years with various companies, including her father’s company, Howard Miller Realty, as well as Sautter Realty and Village Realty.

She and her husband enjoyed camping and traveling the United States. Sandra was an avid gardener and member of the Swanton Garden Club. Other hobbies included drawing, supporting Native American causes and faith charities.

Sandra was actively involved as a Sunday school teacher with Swanton Methodist Church and Brailey Union Church in Swanton. Most recently she was a member of Victory Chapel in Liberty Center.

Sandra is survived by her children, Karen (Tim) Wagener, Dawn (Scott) Russ, Ronda (Jim) Tack and Michelle (Marshall) Lulfs; brother, Robert (Mary) Miller; grandchildren, Yoona (Jonnie Clermont) Wagener, Trevin (Marla Mims) Wagener, Nicole Jackson, SFC. Ryan Agard, Erica (Ryan) Cocke, Calla (Max) Pennington, Tara (Travis) Schroeder and 14 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Ronald Dishong, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Lawrence.

Friends may visit from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring her life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday also at the funeral home. Pastor Stephen Clymer will be officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Operation Christmas Child with Samaritan’s Purse, P.O Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.