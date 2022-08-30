Sarah’s Friends Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation

Founded in 1991, Sarah’s Friends, is a non-profit in Williams County providing non-judgmental support for those harmed by crime.

Operating with the mission to empower victims of domestic violence and abuse to heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually, Sarah’s Friends delivers a continuum of care in a manner that promotes individual and family safety, autonomy, and dignity.

Serving 175 people each year, they offer compassionate aid, advocacy and referrals, and supportive in-house services.

Sarah’s Friends also has four transitional housing units and recently the Bryan Area Foundation granted them $17,850 to renovate unit 114.

The newly remodeled apartment will give the individual moving in the opportunity to become economically stable, gainfully employed, and independently sufficient.

All survivors and their independents can be housed for a minimum of six months, with possible extensions up to twenty-four months, until they reach a point of sustainability.