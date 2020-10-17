Saturday Night Football Final Scores October 17th

OHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS
DIVISION IV REGION 14
Huron 44 Bryan 22
Clyde 28 Wauseon 15
DIVISION VI REGION 22
Archbold 42 Gibsonburg 0
Fairview 67 Bluffton 6
Tinora 34 Hicksville 13
Liberty Center 42 Western Reserve 18
