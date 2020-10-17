Saturday Night Football Final Scores October 17th

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 17, 2020

OHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS

DIVISION IV REGION 14

Huron 44 Bryan 22

Clyde 28 Wauseon 15

DIVISION VI REGION 22

Archbold 42 Gibsonburg 0

Fairview 67 Bluffton 6

Tinora 34 Hicksville 13

Liberty  Center 42 Western Reserve 18

 

Be the first to comment on "Saturday Night Football Final Scores October 17th"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*