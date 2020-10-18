Monty Stiltner (1990-2020)

Monty Shane Stiltner, 30 years, of Ney, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the emergency room of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan. Shane was born July 15, 1990, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Monty D. and Cheryl A. (Shafer) Stiltner.

He was a 2009 graduate of Fairview High School. He continued his education at Hobart Institute of Welding in Troy, Ohio, where he received his welding certification. Shane enjoyed drawing, reading and tattoo art and most of all, listening to music.

Surviving are his parents, Monty D (Cheryl) Stiltner of Ney; one sister, Chelsea (Justin) Birr of Sherwood; one nephew, Owen Birr; two nieces, Aria Birr and Emma Birr; grandparents, Gary (Pearl) Cooper of Bryan and Curtis Shafer of Gallipolis, Ohio; three aunts, Regina (Rick Bany) Harding of Montpelier, Roberta (Dan Stiltner) Ruffer of Bryan, Pamela (Mark) Zipfel of Defiance; two uncles, Vernon (Katie) Gibson of Louisville, Kentucky and Doug (Edie) Stiltner of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Patricia Harding Jr; great-grandmothers, Ruby Yates and Grace Shafer; one cousin, Daniel Riter.

Visitation for Monty Shane Stiltner will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Private funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Public graveside committal services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Friday in Ney Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and you will be asked to wear a facial covering or mask when in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Never Let go Ministries, P.O. Box 79, Edgerton, Ohio, 43517.

