Sauder Heritage Inn Named 2025 Unique Lodging Of Ohio Property Of The Year

PRESS RELEASE – Sauder Village is excited to announce that the Sauder Heritage Inn has been named the 2025 Unique Lodging of Ohio (ULO) Property of the Year.

The award was presented Monday, Nov. 24, by the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association (OHLA) during its annual conference.

The ULO Property of the Year Award celebrates independently owned and operated lodging establishments including hotels, inns, cabins and B&Bs that showcase innovation, quality and excellence in guest experience.

Each year, many outstanding properties from across the state are nominated, each evaluated on guest satisfaction, community impact, performance metrics and past accolades.

This recognition marks the first-ever win for the Sauder Heritage Inn, though it has been nominated several times over the years.

“I am incredibly proud of our team, whose care and unwavering commitment have made this achievement possible for Sauder Heritage Inn,” said Valerie Rice, General Manager of Lodging.

“This award belongs to every staff member who brings the Inn to life everyday with great customer service and guest experiences.”

Known for its hospitality, unique architecture and proximity to the dining options and immersive historic experiences of Sauder Village, the Sauder Heritage Inn is proud to set a high standard for guest experience.

For more information about the Heritage Inn or to book a stay, visit saudervillage.org or call 1-800-590-9755 or 419-445-6408.