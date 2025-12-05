Harry Savage (1931 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Traveling The Country With His Family)

Harry Daniel Savage, age 94, of Maumee, Ohio, sadly passed away at home in his sleep on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Harry was born February 22, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio to Harry J. and Anna I. (Corcoran) Savage.

Harry served in the United States Air Force and was a proud veteran. Harry worked for the railroad, as an engineer, for over 30 years. His beloved wife, Deloras, passed away in 2020.

He is survived by his six children; Harry (Wanda) Savage, Laura DeGue, Michael (Denni) Savage, Charlene Hutchinson, Douglas (Sherri) Savage and James (Mary) Savage; 21 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Harry loved his family and traveling all over the country in a camper, with all six kids in tow. He gave his family wonderful memories of campfires and experiences of visiting National Parks, as well as traveling the United States from coast to coast.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 6th from 10 am to 11 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am, with Fr. Jeremy Miller presiding. Interment with military honors will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Assumption.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.644.3601).