Archbold, Ohio — This July, Sauder Village invites guests to participate in Summer at the Village, a three-week celebration featuring unique themes and activities each week.

From learning about the importance of cows in early American society to exploring nature and historical leisure activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Summer at the Village reflects various summer activities that folks in the 19th and early 20th century would have participated in,” said Matthew Walls, Village Education Manager.

July 10-13 is Cow Week, focusing on the significant role cattle played in early America. From dairy and beef to leather products, the Village will celebrate the utility of cows both past and present.

Guests can test their vocal cords at the Best Moo competition or see for themselves how a cow’s milk is transformed into delights like ice cream and cheese.

Following is Work and Play Week from July 17-20, where guests can experience the balance of labor and leisure in early American homes, and Nature Week from July 24-26, highlighting the natural beauty and resources of northwest Ohio.

Feel the satisfaction of mastering traditional chores, explore historic hobbies, and discover a new sense of appreciation for local plant and wildlife.

Summer at the Village will conclude with a Grand Finale on Saturday, July 27 — a combination of each week’s themes and activities.

“For the Grand Finale, we will be celebrating everything that we’ve been exploring throughout the three weeks,” Walls said.

The Ohio Wheelmen will be on-site for their biennial meeting at the Village, along with their antique bicycles. The next opportunity to see the bikes at Sauder Village will be in 2026.

The “Name the Calf” contest winner will also be announced, with voting taking place over the three weeks. Guests will vote for one of three names: Felix, Jeremiah, or Taft.

Join us this July for a month filled with interactive activities for the whole family. To experience all three weeks and save money, guests can purchase a Sauder Village membership.

For rates, dates, hours, membership and ticket purchases, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, follow us on Facebook or Instagram or call 1.800.590.9755.