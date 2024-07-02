Inspiring Stories Shared At Women’s Bible Study In Stryker

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESENTING TO BIBLE STUDY … Mary Juarez of Never Let Go Ministries, went to Stryker on Monday, June 24, and spoke to the Women’s Bible Study group at “Bridging the Gap Ministries.” She shared her faith journey in life, along with her personal story of losing her son, Marjoe, to an overdose. Mary talked of the love for her children, and how we all want to see our children succeed in life yet knowing that alcohol and drugs can change all of that. She talked about her grief, and how God has helped her through it all, and continues to be day by day. Others also shared some of their personal journeys. Door prizes were given, and snacks were also served. Mary said she was blessed to be there and felt truly inspired by the message that Francesca Shufelt, Bridging the Gap-Ladies Minister, gave to the ladies. She felt as if it was a personal message from the Lord Himself personally for her. Pictured are Mary Juarez, Never Let Go, and Francesca Shufelt, Bridging the Gap.