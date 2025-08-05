Sauder Village Hosting Largest Annual Rug Hooking Event In North America For 29th Year

PRESS RELEASE – Sauder Village is proud to host its 29th Rug Hooking Week, widely recognized as North America’s largest annual rug hooking event.

From August 13–16, visitors can observe the artistry and talent of fiber artists from around the world and gather inspiration from more than 400 handmade rugs, featuring both classic and modern techniques.

Workshops, lectures and vendors, in addition to the exhibits, will bring thousands of spectators to the Sauder Village complex.

“Sauder Village is honored to be the place where rug hooking artists from around the globe gather to celebrate this art form,” said Andi Erbskorn, Director of Marketing and Development.

“We look forward to continuing this tradition this year and next, as the event reaches its 30th anniversary and Sauder Village celebrates its 50th.”

This year’s feature exhibit is titled “Celebrating the Voices of Maya Women Artists,” created and curated by Guatemala-based nonprofit Multicolores.

The rugs in this exhibit were crafted by Mayan artists as a path for economic and self-empowerment. Their work embodies their heritage, identity, pride and artistic confidence in artwork that is compelling, complex and colorful.

Many of the pieces in this collection are inspired by Guatemala’s landscapes, natural beauty and abundance of birds, flowers and animals.

Multicolores was first featured at Rug Hooking Week in 2018, and Sauder Village is thrilled to welcome the organization back to northwest Ohio with a new collection of pieces.

Multicolores’ artists will also teach rug hooking and embroidery workshops this year all the way from Guatemala via distance learning.

In addition to the renowned gallery-style exhibits in Founder’s Hall, guests can shop at top tier vendors selling high quality fiber art supplies and products, including exclusive patterns only available during Rug Hooking Week.

Throughout the week, students from all over the world will travel to Sauder Village to participate in the many classes offered by talented rug hooking artists, with something to suit everyone’s interest and schedule in a variety of topics, techniques and skill levels.

Network, connect and gain insight from internationally recognized fiber artists at this year’s Rug Hooking Week at Sauder Village.

For more information on Rug Hooking Week, including admission, classes, exhibits and more, visit our website, www.saudervillage.org, or call 1.800.590.9755.