Sauder Village Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Year With January Events

PRESS RELEASE – Sauder Village is excited to kick off its 50th anniversary year with January events that celebrate food and fellowship.

Pork to Fork Butchering Days – Jan. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Experience seasonal life on the farm during Pork to Fork Butchering Days. Guests will learn about 19th century butchering practices and preservation techniques as Sauder Village farm staff demonstrate the process. Tickets will be available at the door only.

“We hope this event will allow guests to gain further understanding of where the meat on our dinner tables comes from and how generations before us completed this process without the conveniences of today,” said Sarah Rupp, Visitor Experience and Evaluation Manager.

Breakfast Buffet – Jan. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The Barn Restaurant is hosting a delicious Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Jan. 17. Guests can enjoy all the breakfast favorites, including biscuits and gravy, egg bake, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, home fries, fried chicken, and more.

Toddler and Me Swim – Jan. 20, 9-11am; Homeschool Family Swim – Jan. 13 & 27, 10am to noon: The Heritage Inn is offering two ongoing opportunities for families to come and use its pool. On the first and third Tuesdays of each month is Toddler and Me Swim for children ages 0-5, plus an adult chaperone.

On the second and fourth Tuesdays is Homeschool Family Swim. Cost is $10.00 for the first adult and child; $4.00 each additional child. Call the Inn at 419-445-6408 to register.

Speakeasy Special Openings – Jan. 23; 24; 31, 6–10 p.m.: Experience the ambiance of Sauder Village’s 1920s Speakeasy on a few special evenings this January. From 6–10 p.m. on select dates, the Speakeasy will open to the public at no admission cost. Guests can patronize the Speakeasy’s cash bar and enjoy free light snacks. Guests must be 21+ to enter the Speakeasy.

National Pie Day – Jan. 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.: No matter how you slice it, pies are a delicious dessert to celebrate on National Pie Day. On Friday, January 23, the Doughbox Bakery will celebrate by offering a variety of mini pies! Also, get $1.00 off both regular size and mini pies. At the Barn Restaurant, receive $1.00 of a slice of pie with your meal.

BBQ Buffet – Jan. 23, 4-7 p.m.: The BBQ Buffet at the Barn Restaurant is back Friday, Jan. 23. The buffet includes pulled pork, ribs, brisket, fish, beans, mac and cheese, Barn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and vegetables.

Also available are carry out dinners for four, which include a choice of pulled pork, brisket or ribs, a choice of smokehouse beans or mac and cheese, potato salad, coleslaw, cornbread, butter, sweet BBQ or Carolina Gold. Call at least one hour in advance to order at 419-445-2231.

Valentine Adventure – Preschool Story Time — Jan. 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon: Preschool-aged students are invited to visit Sauder Village for a Valentine-making adventure. Intended for children ages two to five, the program includes story time, songs and crafting. Children must be adult-accompanied. Tickets are available at saudervillage.org.

Senior Winter Retreat at the Heritage Inn – Jan. 27-29: The Heritage Inn is hosting a winter retreat for guests 60 and older. The winter retreat package includes two cozy nights at the Inn, plus a pie and ice cream social, Barn Restaurant luncheon, chili and potato bar dinner, game night and snacks, continental breakfast and swimming. Call the Inn to book: 419-445-6408.

For rates, dates, hours, event registration, memberships and more, visit saudervillage.org, or call 1.800.590.9755.