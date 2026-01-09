Carma Yoder Of Bryan Receives Continuing Education Grant

FURTHERING EDUCATION … Bryan resident, Carma Yoder, receives P.E.O. grant to continue studies in teaching English as a second language

PRESS RELEASE – Carma Yoder, a Master’s Degree Student at Huntington University (Indiana), was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

She was sponsored by Chapter FG of Defiance, Ohio which represents our 4-county area. Yoder is in an online degree program in TESOL- Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

She has been an educator and mission worker throughout her career and now works at the Bryan Area Foundation while pursuing this degree.

The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada who return to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills for employment.

Chapter FG has been part of the 4-county community since it was organized in 2005 and raises money annually to support the educational efforts of the P.E.O Sisterhood.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been motivating, educating and celebrating women for over 155 years.

Since 1869, the nonprofit has helped more than 129,000 women pursue educational goals with approximately $ 462 million in grants, loans, scholarships and awards.

Chapter FG of Ohio P.E.O. is part of Sisterhood of over half a million women in 5400 chapters in the United States and Canada with a mission of helping women advance through education.

Chapter FG’s members include several from Williams County: Barbara Bennet, Michelle Clark, Amy Erickson, Jane Nott, Julie Spangler, Shiela Stoops, Chris Thomas, Carol Wheeler, and Jen Witte.

You can also learn about P.E.O. and its educational philanthropies as well as stories of women recipients of awards at peointernational.org .