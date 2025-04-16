Sauder Village Opens For 49th Season With Exciting New Experiences

PRESS RELEASE – Sauder Village will celebrate its opening day on Wednesday, April 30, marking the start of a year filled with immersive, hands-on experiences for guests of all ages.

Now in its 49th year, Sauder Village continues to grow as a destination for meaningful family outings, educational field trips and history-rich adventures.

This season introduces a variety of new experiences designed to engage visitors more deeply with early life in northwest Ohio.

“Sauder Village is excited to welcome you to the Historic Village for its 49th season to experience fresh programming and special events, and eager to support the educational needs of teachers and students throughout the region,” said Andy Brodbeck, Interim CEO and President.

“The incredible support of our staff, volunteers, visitors, donors and partners help make Sauder Village the thriving, fun and educational center that it is today. We look forward to seeing you!”

New themed weeks are scheduled throughout this season to further enrich the guest experience. Highlights include Transportation Week (May 6–10) and Weather Week (July 16–19), offering interactive, themed activities throughout the Historic Village.

One new addition this year is expanded programming in the Nature Center aimed at engaging young visitors with local wildlife and agriculture.

“We have hired recently retired teacher John Poulson to head up our Nature Center,” comments Sheri Friesner, Director of Museum Operations. “This year the center will be open more often with fun new STEM and agriculture related activities for students of all ages.”

In conjunction with the Historic Village’s opening week, the annual Quilt Show will be held in Founder’s Hall from Wednesday, April 30 through Saturday, May 3.

The show will extend into the Historic Village with quilt displays in historic homes. Entry to the Quilt Show is included with admission to the Historic Village.

“Sauder Village is really a full-service destination with the Inn and Campground, Barn Restaurant and Doughbox Bakery,” notes Director of External Engagement Andi Erbskorn.

“It is easy to make it either a day away or a multiple day getaway. If you haven’t been to Sauder Village since your second grade field trip, 2025 is a great year to experience all we have to offer.”

Historic Village admission is $28 for adults, $22 for students (ages 4–17) and $26 for seniors (ages 60 and older). Children three and under are free.

Sauder Village is proud to be a Blue Star Museum; All active-duty military personnel and up to five household family members receive free admission (Valid May 17 through Labor Day).

For more information on Sauder Village, visit our website, saudervillage.org, or call 1.800.590.9755.