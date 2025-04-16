Village Of Alvordton Receives Grant For AED From Millcreek-West Unity Foundation

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

AED PURCHASE … The Millcreek-West Unity Foundation awarded a $1,500 grant to the Village of Alvordton to purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) for their community center. All renters and users of the facility will now have access to the AED in case of an emergency cardiac event. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Millcreek-West Unity Foundation President Patsy Miller and Millcreek Township Trustee Chairman Berdon (Bob) Short.