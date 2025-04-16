Carolyn Miller (1939 – 2025)

(Longtime Employee Of Ohio Art Company)

Carolyn Jean Miller, age 85, passed away with her family at her bedside Monday, April 14, 2025, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Carolyn lived all her life in the house in Mark Center where she was born on September 9, 1939.

She was the youngest of the late Jesse and Irma (Bernard) Haver’s twelve children and proudly referred to herself as the baby. She was a 1957 graduate of Mark Center High School. She married Phillip Miller, who survives, on January 18, 1958.

Carolyn worked for the Ohio Art Company in Bryan for 40 years, many of them on the Etch-A-Sketch line. After retirement, she spent time with her siblings, going on several vacations together, including many gambling trips.

At home, she enjoyed reading and playing computer games on her laptop. For many years she played euchre with her lady friends, often taking home the $12.00 pot.

From 2010 to 2024, Phillip and Carolyn spent the winter months in Bradenton, Florida. There they made a lot of new friends and loved to watch the sunset over Sarasota Bay.

Surviving in addition to her husband Phillip are her three children, Sandra (Bob Bryan) Miller of Mark Center, Cindy (Mark) Hauck of Gahanna, Ohio, and Mike (Elizabeth) Miller of Sherwood; four grandchildren, Alexandra Miller-Long of Chattanooga, TN, Matthew and Derek Stempien of Gahanna, OH, and Jessica (Ace Stone, Jr.) Miller of Mark Center; two brothers, Lynn (Susie) Haver and Max Haver both of Hicksville; one sister, Dorothy (Ed) Teague of Huntertown, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, A. Robert, Richard, Bernard, Charles, and Donald Haver; three sisters, Kathryn Fisher, Lois Gump, and Margaret Sailer.

Visitation for Carolyn Jean Miller will be held Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Carolyn will follow immediately in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made directly to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.