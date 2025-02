(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW MEMBER … Scout David Williams DAR welcomed new member, Jennifer Horn at the February meeting. Pictured left to right: Kay Donaldson, Celebrate America Committee, Lorie Rupp, Genealogical Records & Inquiry, Jennifer Horn, Linda Wood-Stanek Regent,Rita Studer, Treasurer, Laura Karl, Chaplain. The group then completed Valentines to be distributed to local nursing homes and Veterans Hospitals in Toledo, Fort Wayne and Battle Creek.