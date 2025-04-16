Second “Hands Off!” Protest Returns To Wauseon Saturday

(PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS, THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FACING OFF … Protestors march along North Shoop Avenue in front of a group of counter-protestors.

Following a previous protest in Wauseon, Ohio, where over 100 individuals gathered to oppose government efficiency measures led by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, another demonstration is set for this Saturday, April 19.

While not all the prior protestors were local residents, they chose Wauseon as a central gathering point to amplify their message, citing its accessibility and significance in Northwest Ohio.

The prior protest, organized by activists, featured chants of “Hands off the government, it belongs to us!” and highlighted concerns over cuts to public services and programs like Medicare.

Counter-protesters, including former Wauseon Mayor Jerry Dehnbostel, supported the measures, arguing for the need to eliminate waste and fraud. Despite differing viewpoints, the event remained largely peaceful under the supervision of local law enforcement.

This upcoming protest, scheduled to take place at the corner of Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, from noon to 3:00 p.m., aims to continue the message of opposing what organizers describe as an unconstitutional attack on democracy.

See prior newspaper coverage: https://thevillagereporter.com/wauseon-protesters-brave-weather-to-oppose-government-efficiency-measures/