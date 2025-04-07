Wauseon Protesters Brave Weather To Oppose Government Efficiency Measures

(PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS, THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FACING OFF ... Protestors march along North Shoop Avenue in front of a group of counter-protestors.

DRESSING FOR THE OCCASION ... A protester who declined to share her name shows off her sign and costume, taken from the popular show "The Handmaid's Tale."

OFFICIAL SUPPORT ... Fulton County Democrat Party Chair Brian Von Wert addresses protesters during the "Hands Off!" prote...