Two Stryker Seniors Earn Bryan Area Foundation Scholarships

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
BRYAN FOUNDATION HONORS … Congratulations to Stryker High School seniors Abigail Oberlin (top) and Reiss Creighton for receiving scholarships from the Bryan Area Foundation. Abigail, who will attend Ohio University, received the Donald L. and Martha M. Juillard Scholarship for $5,000 and will study pre-law. Reiss Creighton, who will attend Bowling Green State University to study nursing, received $1,000 from the Robert E. Willis and Elizabeth L. Willis Memorial Scholarship. Reiss also received the Mary Jestine Flightner Memorial Nursing Scholarship for $3,000.