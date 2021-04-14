Senator Portman Speaks Out Against Biden Administration’s Plan To Withdraw U.S. Troops From Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – Senator Portman issued the following statement in response to the announcement by the Biden administration to withdraw all combat troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021:

“While the American people are understandably weary after two decades of war, any move to draw down our military presence in Afghanistan should be based on conditions on the ground, not in accordance with an arbitrary date. I believe the president’s decision is ill-advised and disappointing.”

“The Taliban are not committed to combating terrorist networks and have not pledged to serve as responsible governing partners. This rushed and arbitrary withdrawal of our forces from Afghanistan fails to guarantee America’s safety and also endangers the brave men and women currently stationed there.”

“I have held this conviction through multiple administrations, and I believe that now. Prior to 9/11, al Qaeda used Afghanistan as a safe haven to plan, train, and execute attacks on the U.S. and our allies around the world. We cannot allow Afghanistan to once again become a safe haven for terrorists aiming to attack the United States.”

“The Biden administration must develop and execute a deliberate strategy that ensures America’s safety and an appropriate transition so that all of our efforts – the sacrifices of our service members, diplomats and their families and the enormous costs to U.S. taxpayers – are not in vain.”