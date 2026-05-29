Senior Living Guide (May 2026)

The Village Reporter’s Senior Living Guide 2026 is packed with valuable information for older adults and the families who care for them. This week’s special section explores why social connection is one of the most powerful tools for healthy aging — and how isolation can quietly take a toll on mental and physical well-being. You’ll also find a practical guide to making your home safer and more accessible, from lighting and flooring to bathroom modifications and bedroom layouts. Whether you’re planning ahead or helping a loved one navigate life’s later chapters, the Senior Living Guide has the resources and insights to help.