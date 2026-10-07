Jennie P. Michalkiewicz (1933 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Swanton)

Jennie Pearl Michalkiewicz, 93, of Swanton, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Oct. 5, 2026, leaving behind a family she loved deeply and a legacy built around faith, family, generosity and a home where there was always room for one more.

Jennie was born July 29, 1933, in Blissfield, Michigan, to Angelo and Mary Stevens. On April 29, 1951, she married Joseph Michael Michalkiewicz, and together they shared 57 years of marriage before his passing on July 22, 2008.

Above everything else, family was Jennie’s greatest joy and highest priority. She loved having everyone gathered around her, whether for a holiday, a family dinner or simply because someone happened to stop by.

Jennie loved to cook and was famous within the family for making far more food than could possibly be needed. Her reasoning was simple: “You never know who is going to stop by.” And if someone did, there was no chance they were leaving her house hungry.

Holidays were especially important to Jennie. She decorated for every one of them, but what she loved most was having her children, grandchildren and extended family together. Those celebrations, filled with food, conversation, laughter and family, were among the moments she treasured most.

Jennie was feisty, loving, generous, stubborn and quick-witted. She had a sharp mind, kept up with current events and politics, and was never shy about sharing her thoughts. She was also a devoted Michigan fan and enjoyed going out to dinner each month with her friends.

Her Catholic faith was a meaningful and enduring part of her life. Jennie was a devoted and active member of St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, where her faith and church community remained deeply important to her throughout her life.

Jennie worked for Sheller-Globe Corporation in Wauseon and later at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon. The roles that meant the most to her, however, were those of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and eventually great-great-grandmother.

She is survived by her four children, Mike (Wanda) Michalkiewicz, Linda Baker, Tom (Tina) Michalkiewicz and Gary Michalkiewicz.

Her grandchildren and their families include Sara (Rob) Kopenhoffer, and their children, Logan and Noah; Jason (Sarah) Baker, and their children, Evelyn and Abigail; Matt Michalkiewicz (Nicole Barna); Michael Michalkiewicz; Ryan (EmmaLee) Michalkiewicz, and their children, Kylee, Alie, Bailey and Blake; Troy (Kelsey) Michalkiewicz, and their children, Lilly, Grace and Maisie; Zach (Kelsey) Michalkiewicz, and their children, Peyton, Quinn and Jase; and Garrett (Brady) Michalkiewicz, and their children, Koby, Trey, Tate and Kade. Jennie was also blessed to become a great-great-grandmother to Ari, daughter of Kylee.

Jennie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Michael Michalkiewicz; her parents, Angelo and Mary Stevens; her daughter-in-law, Tammy Michalkiewicz; and her siblings, Tony Stevens, John Inoff, Steve Stevens, Helen Michalkiewicz and Mary Batdorf (Spade).

Jennie leaves behind a large and loving family, but more importantly, a family that always knew how deeply she cared for them. Her table was always prepared for one more person, her home was always ready for the next holiday, and family remained at the center of her life. Her faith, generosity, humor, determination and unmistakable personality will live on in the generations she loved so dearly.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with Father Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery. Following the burial, family and friends are invited to gather for a luncheon at St. Richard Clancy Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Richard Catholic Church.