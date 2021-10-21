September Little Loco Leaders At Montpelier Elementary School

FIRST GRADE … Front Row (left to right)— Alee Klender, Alexx Belcher, Addilena Nemire, Starlite Laney. Back Row (left to right)—Gideon Coutz, Dominic Bauer, Samuel Owen. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of September on September 30, 2021. The word of the month was “Respectful,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for being kind to others, staying on task, and following expectations.

Students were taught by our school counselor, Ms. Anderson about what is means to be respectful.

They were taught that listening when someone is talking is being respectful. Also, it is respectful to look at the person that is talking. Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well.

The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, Ring’s Pharmacy, Montpelier Academic Boosters, Elmo’s Pizza, Lassus Handy Dandy, McDonald’s, and Cookies on Demand.

Third grade through sixth grade students are also recognized for their positive actions related to the word of the month. These students are given a ticket as a “Loco Leader” every time they are recognized by a staff member at the school.

At the end of each month, one student from each classroom is drawn and they are given a prize that is donated to the school by Elmo’s Pizza, Lassus Handy Dandy, and McDonald’s.

SECOND GRADE … Front Row (left to right)— Kamryn Salazar, Maci Gibbs, Audra Souza. Back Row (left to right)—Addilee Weidner, Reddick Thorp, Breckin Miller.

3RD-6TH BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – Bianca Murphy, Haylee Nowak, Braxton Smith, Xzyrin Eidenier, Jameson Frank, Ryhs Plesky. Back Row (left to right) – Nathan Priest, Braxton Henry, Lily Reyes, Libby Bishop, Janessa Humbarger, Libbey Brigle.

K-2ND BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right)— Noah Lautermilch, Joplynn Brown, Nora Brancheau, Cason Cook. Back Row (left to right)— Serenity York, Juniper Daft, Aria Armstrong, Kellen Snow, Karlee Moore.

KINDERGARTEN … Front Row (left to right)— Meredith Cluckey, Tesla Hopper, Brandi Massey. Back Row (left to right)—Paxtyn Coleman, Wyatt Hamrick, Brantley Tomaszewski.

KK-AM … Madilyn Lamberson.

KK-PM … Natalie Warner, Faith Cromie.

BUSINESS SPONSOR OF THE MONTH WINNER … Breckin Miller. Our Business Sponsor of the Month is Lassus Handy Dandy. We want to thank Lassus Handy Dandy for the gift cards that they donated to our students. We appreciate your support!