Serious Injury Crash Briefly Closes Both Lanes Of Ohio Turnpike

PRESS RELEASE – The Swanton Post is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred in Fulton County. The crash occurred around 2:16 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike at Milepost 47.9 eastbound.

An eastbound 2023 International Semi was stopped in the center lane for a traffic crash that happened at Mile post 52.5. An eastbound 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear end of the International Semi.

The driver of the pickup truck, Adam Passione, of Stahltown PA, sustained life-threatening injuries and was air lifted to Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, Ronald Ohrenberg, Lawson MS, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike was closed for approximately 45 minutes.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Swanton Fire, Delta Fire, Monclova Fire, Mercy Life Flight and The Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department. The crash remains under investigations at this time.