Lily Creek Farms In Henry County Faces Urgent Financial Challenge

PRESS RELEASE – Lily Creek Farms, a nonprofit therapeutic riding center that serves hundreds of children, adults, and veterans each week, is calling on the community to help sustain its life-changing services amid cash flow challenges.

Following an expansion to meet rising community health needs, Lily Creek Farms is now facing a $12,000 monthly shortfall due to a combination of inflation, staffing demands, increased operating costs, and unmet fundraising goals.

While the organization’s capital grant funding, mission and programming remain strong, and despite aggressive cost-cutting, it is experiencing a cash flow crisis that threatens day-to-day operations.

“This is not a failure of our mission,” says Operations Director Aileen Meyer. “Our services are working. We have funding for capital improvements. What we need now is community investment in keeping the lights on and programs running.

New donations, supporters raising funds for the farm, support of our current fundraising events and new volunteers is what will keep the farm going while we restructure for long term sustainability.”

Currently undergoing a 90-day financial and operational “makeover,” Lily Creek Farms is working toward long-term sustainability. But to stabilize now, it needs immediate community support.

Among those impacted by the center’s work is Nick Dersham, a military veteran who credits Lily Creek with helping him overcome symptoms of severe PTSD.

“During a panic attack, one of the horses reached out from her stall and pulled on my coat, keeping me grounded in the moment,” Dersham recalls. “It changed my life. I’ve experienced healing here that I didn’t think was possible. I now volunteer so others can experience it too.”

To learn more, support the campaign #FortheFarm, or schedule an interview, visit www.lilycreekfarms.org or contact Aileen Meyer at operations@lilycreekfarms.org.

About Lily Creek Farms

Lily Creek Farms is a nonprofit therapeutic riding center located in Napoleon, Ohio. Through equine-assisted services and farm-related , the center supports the physical, emotional, and mental health of children, adults, and veterans across Northwest Ohio.