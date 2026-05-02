Edon Northwest Staff Member Among Team That Finished Fifth In Statewide Step Challenge

A team that included a staff member from Edon Northwest Local Schools finished fifth in the 2026 Spring Healthy Kids Step It Up Challenge, a four-week walking competition for school staff organized by the Cleveland-based Health Action Council.

The team, called “Step Getters,” was made up of Michael Moore, Bobbie Repp and Ali Vanek, with members representing Edon Northwest Schools, Boulder Valley Schools and Riverside Schools. The team averaged 425,082 total steps and received $500 for school health and wellness programs.

The challenge drew 274 participants on 39 teams and logged 78,511,592 combined steps. First place went to “The Walking Bread” from Boulder Valley School District (776,791 steps, $1,500).

“Watch Us Shine” from Perry Local Schools placed second (710,937 steps, $1,250), followed by “LHS Girls Athletic Association” from Lancaster City Schools in third (598,294 steps, $1,000) and “The History of Math in the Civil War” from Sheridan High School in fourth (512,382 steps, $750).

In the Northwest OHSAA District category, the top Ohio team was “BEVS” from Bluffton Exempted Village Schools, which averaged 566,835 steps. The challenge was sponsored by CBIZ.