Seven Complete Law Enforcement Academy At NSCC

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Seven graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy were honored last evening during a special ceremony.

The class successfully completed both the state certification exam and the physical fitness requirements of the program.

All seven graduates have also passed the 200-question Ohio Peace Officer Training Association (OPOTA) Certification examination, which is a requirement to become a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio.

The following graduates were recognized:

Defiance County: Alex Jackson (Ney), Sabra Shumaker (Defiance), Jacob Vicic (Defiance)

Fulton County: Thalia Perez (Archbold), Evan Rufenacht (Archbold), Aaron Young (Archbold)

Henry County: Chase Laver (Napoleon)

Several students from the graduating class received additional recognition:

Top Gun Award: Alex Jackson

Top Driver Award: Jacob Vicic

Top Test Score Award: Jacob Vicic

Deputy Allen D. Ohlrich Outstanding Cadet Award: Evan Rufenacht

The Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy is an eight-month program that is offered annually. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 5:00-10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August. For more information on the academy, contact the NSCC admissions team at 419.267.1320 or visit NorthwestState.edu online.