Friday, June 30
News

Seven Complete Law Enforcement Academy At NSCC

No Comments2 Mins Read
(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
GRADUATES … Front – Sabra Shumaker, Thalia Perez, Chase Laver. Back – Evan Rufenacht, Jacob Vicic, Aaron Young, Alex Jackson.

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Seven graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy were honored last evening during a special ceremony.

The class successfully completed both the state certification exam and the physical fitness requirements of the program.

All seven graduates have also passed the 200-question Ohio Peace Officer Training Association (OPOTA) Certification examination, which is a requirement to become a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio.

The following graduates were recognized:

Defiance County: Alex Jackson (Ney), Sabra Shumaker (Defiance), Jacob Vicic (Defiance)

Fulton County: Thalia Perez (Archbold), Evan Rufenacht (Archbold), Aaron Young (Archbold)

Henry County: Chase Laver (Napoleon)

Several students from the graduating class received additional recognition:

Top Gun Award: Alex Jackson

Top Driver Award: Jacob Vicic

Top Test Score Award: Jacob Vicic

Deputy Allen D. Ohlrich Outstanding Cadet Award: Evan Rufenacht

The Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy is an eight-month program that is offered annually. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 5:00-10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August. For more information on the academy, contact the NSCC admissions team at 419.267.1320 or visit NorthwestState.edu online.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply