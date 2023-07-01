State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Fulton County

Swan Creek Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on County Road 3 south of US 20A in Fulton County, Swan Creek Township, at approximately 6:28 P.M. on June 30, 2023.

A Toyota passenger car was traveling north on County Road 3 at an excessive rate of speed when it ran off the left side of the roadway, where it struck a parked van and a utility pole. The Toyota passenger car caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. A dog survived the crash and was released to the Fulton County Dog Warden.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Swanton Police Department, Toledo Edison, the Fulton County Dog Warden, Swanton Fire & EMS, the Fulton County Coroner’s Office, Brett’s Towing and K & K Towing.