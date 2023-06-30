Edgerton vs. Ayersville ACME Baseball Sectionals

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.

Edgerton 8 Ayersville 3

EDON – Edgerton put the game away with a five-run fifth inning as they won the sectional title after beating the Pilots 8-3.

Braden Leppelmeier, Maddox Baker, Scottie Krontz, and Kaden Kennerk had two singles each and Kellan Sanchez tallied a single and three RBIs for the Bulldogs,

EDGERTON 012 050 0 – 8 10 1

AYERSVILLE 000 102 0 – 3 10 1

Records: Edgerton 10-6, Ayersville 6-7-1

WINNING PITCHER: Krontz (7 innings, 10 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LOSING PITCHER: Steingass (4 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 8 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks) Other: Maag, Booher

LEADING HITTERS: (Edgerton) B. Leppelmeier – 2 singles; Baker – 2 singles, 2 runs; Krontz – 2 singles, 2 runs; Sanchez – single, 3 RBIs; Kennerk – 2 singles, 2 RBIs; (Ayersville) Maag – 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Barrick – 2 singles; Fishpaw – 2 singles