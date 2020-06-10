Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Area; Fulton & Williams County Included

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6:00pm for the following Ohio counties… Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams.

INDIANA COUNTIES: Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clark, Clinton, Crawford, Decatur, Delaware, DeKalb, Dubois, Elkhart, Floyd, Fulton, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Orange, Perry, Randolph, Rush, Scott, Shelby, St. Joseph, Steuben, Tipton, Wabash, Washington, Wells, Whitley.

MICHIGAN COUNTIES: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph

Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are expected today. Please ensure you have a reliable method to receive weather watches and warnings.