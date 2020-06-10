Week Of May 27th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MAY 15

•100-B St. Anne St., Community Service

•100-B North Pointe Dr., Community Service

•101 Elm St., Animal Call

•408 South St., Loud Noise

MAY 16

•203 Union St., Fire

•22799 SR 2, Suspicious Person

MAY 17

•N. Defiance St.@W. Lutz Rd., Accident (Property Damage)

•1300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense/Warning

MAY 18

•209 Wilson St., Larceny

MAY 19

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 707, Unwanted Person

•245 West Field Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•502 Middle St., 911 Hang Up

MAY 20

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•100-B N. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

•2211 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•501 Stamm St., Parking Violations

•403 Stamm St., Parking Violations

•S. Defiance St. @ Village Limits, Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR

BRYAN POLICE

MAY 16

•100 N Allen St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; expired registration.

•High St/Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; auxiliary lights and stopping at a green light.

•Main St/Trevitt St. Traffic stop. Report taken.

•880 E High St. Message delivery.

•Koontz Wagner Maintenance. Lockout

•340 E Bryan St. Larceny. Report of vehicle was broken into and items were taken; report taken.

•700 Union St block. Assist civilian Disabled vehicle.

•339 W Bryan St. Burn complaint.

•Wal-Mart. Harassment. Report harassing/threatening texts.

•Main St/Bement St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Bryan Police Department. Warrants. Arrest made.

•711 W High St. Report of a smell of gas.

•Bryan Ford. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•CVS. Suspicious person. Complainant request an officer.

•South St/Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•509 Rosemont Ave. 911 hang-up.

•Wendy’s. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment/tail lights.

•Walnut St/Wilson St. Disturb peace. Report of loud music; advised person of complaint and to turn the music down.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist other department. Request officer assistance; report taken.

•323 S Cherry St. Assist civilian. Advised person to turn music down.

•Trevitt St/Allen St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

MAY 17

•403 E Maple St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•U-store warehouse. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious persons; unable to locate.

•Wilson St/Union St. Assist civilian. Report of a bag on sidewalk.

•604 S Lebanon St. Assist civilian. Request officer; report taken.

•McDonald’s. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•1038 Oakwood Ave. Juvenile complaint. Complainant requests to speak with officer.

•Bryan Police Department. Harassment. Complainant request to speak to speak with officer; arrest made.

•534 E South St. Lockout. Report keys locked in vehicle.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Disturb peace. Report loud music from a vehicle; advised person of complaint and warned for loud music.

MAY 18

•200 S Cherry St block. Assist civilian. Citizen assist; unable to locate.

•409 E Trevitt St. Disturb peace. Report of neighbors are banging on the floor; persons warned for disorderly.

•Lynn St/Beech St alley. Suspicious person. Group of persons; unable to locate.

•Cherry St/Edgerton St. Suspicious auto. Vehicle with interior light on.

•State Route 15/County Road F. Traffic stop. Investigative stop; warning issued for speed.

•207 S Lynn St. 911 hang-up.

•311 N Allen alley. Larceny. Report of vehicle being broken into and debit card stolen; report taken.

•Markey Dr/Fountain Grove Rd. Assist civilian. Diverting traffic for street department/flooding.

•High St/Townline Rd. Non-injury accident; report taken.

•518 S Walnut St. Assist civilian. Complainant request a well-being check; unable to locate person, no longer living there.

•500 S Walnut St alley. Electric department. Report of downed power line; referred to BMU.

•149 Laurie Dr. Assist other department. Request to make contact with person; report taken.

MAY 19

•600 S Beech St block. Disturb peace. Report of male yelling at a female.

•Union St Trailer Court. Property damage. Report damage done to his trailer; report taken.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Person at station for court ordered fingerprints.

•Fountain Grove Rd/Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•513 Lawndale Dr. Assist civilian. Report of possible scam; advice given.

•884 E High St. Warrants. Warrant serviced.

•217 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•Main St/Bement St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Main St/Bement St. Traffic stop. Arrest made; male transported to CCNO.

MAY 20

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Disturb peace. Noise complaint; advised to keep noise down.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Disturb peace. Noise complaint.

•Garver Park shelter. Property damage. Report the pillars on the pavilion have been damaged; report taken.

•300 S Portland St. Hazardous condition. Report of blue truck covered with mud that is dropping on the street. Owner needs to be contacted and told to clean the mud from the street.

•Burger King. Lockout.

•Fountain City Veterinary. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no turn on red.

•Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Dollar General. Lockout.

•106 S Allen St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•Plaza Senior Center. Assist other department. Request an officer.

•Imagination Station. Juvenile complaint. Report of juveniles playing in Imagination Station.

•Sanctuary of Williams County. Assist civilian. Request an officer.

•Maple St/Main St. Non-injury accident. Citation issued; marked lanes.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•Circle K. Shoplifting. Kristopher Shutts was arrested and charged with falsification.

•215 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Walgreens. Lockout.

•618 E High St. Assist civilian. Well-being check; handled.

•Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Request officer; unable to locate.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•317 John St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Disturb peace. Noise complaint.

•225 N Garden St. Family-domestic violence. Domestic issue; person arrested and charged with domestic violence, child endangerment, transported to CCNO.

MAY 21

•603 S Allen St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer; complainant requests extra patrol.

•207 E Perry St. Assist civilian. Car door standing open; made contact with the owner and he shut it.

•McDonald’s. Non-injury accident. Drivers left before the officer arrived.

•Perry St/Allen St. Suspicious person. Report of a male throwing junk/trash in the street.

•800 Oakwood Ave block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; stop sign.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist other department. Person at station for court ordered fingerprints; report taken.

•Trevitt St/Cherry St. Disturb peace. Report of loud music from a shed.

•504 E High St. Assist other department. Williams County Job & Family Services requests an officer; report taken.

•Completely PC. Trespass. Complainant requests an officer

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•300 N Lynn St block. Dog complaints. Report of dog complaint.

•Varsity Club Apparel. Crew. Report of candles burning and no one around.

•Mattie Marsh Shelter house. Juvenile complaint. Complainant request an officer.

•Bryan Ford. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•Recovery Services. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious person; unable to locate.

SWANTON POLICE

MAY 1

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Persons

MAY 2

•E. Airport Hwy., Possible Drug Abuse

•Larch Ln., 911 Hang Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Unwanted Person

•Lincoln St., Assist Rescue

•E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•Holiday Ln., Loose Dog

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

MAY 3

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Alpine Dr., Neighbor Dispute

•Harrison St., Accidental Alarm

•Valleywood Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Airport @ Munson, Reckless Driver

MAY 4

•Mettabrook Dr., Dispute

•N. Main St., Unruly Juvenile

•N. Main St., Criminal Mischief

•Main @ Sanderson, Assist OSP

•Main @ Valleywood, Welfare Check

•W. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•Dodge St., Overdose

•St. Richard Crt., Welfare Check

MAY 5

•Maddie St., Welfare Check

•Main @ Brookside, Loose Dog

•Main @ Airport, Reckless Operation

MAY 6

•Miller Ave., 911 Hang Up

•W. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•Peachtree Crt., Suspicious Person

MAY 7

•N. Main St., Unruly Juvenile

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

MAY 8

•Allen Dr., Welfare Check

MAY 9

•Airport @ SH 64, Accidental Alarm

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•Hickory St., Welfare Check

MAY 10

•Dodge St., Custody Issue

•Veronica St., Unauthorized Use

MAY 11

•Krogers Lot, Non-Injury Crash

•Airport @ Co. Rd. 1-3, Garbage in Road

•Lawrence St., Sick Raccoon

•Parkside Dr., Brush in Roadway

•Church St., Non-Injury Crash

•Brookside Dr., Unlock Vehicle

MAY 12

•Fairfield Dr., Domestic Dispute

•Alpine Dr., Parking Issue

•Clark St., Loose Dog

•Paigelynn St., Unwanted Person

•Peachtree, Domestic Dispute

MAY 13

•N. Main St., Dog Bite

•Chestnut St., Accidental Alarm

•Dodge St., Counterfeit Money

•Alpine Dr., Neighbor Dispute

•Paigelynn St., Civil Dispute

•Peachtree Ln., Assist Deputy

•Dodge St., Noise Complaint

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

MAY 14

•S. Main St., Suspicious Person

•W. Airport Hwy., Suicide Threats

•Peachtree Ln., Peace Keep

MAY 15

•Harrison St., 911 Hang Up

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist Fire Dept

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

WAUSEON POLICE

MAY 13

•233 E. Walnut St., Larceny

•147 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•455 West Dr., Civil Matter

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 25, Disabled Vehicle

•700-B N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•152 S. Fulton St., Suspicious Vehicle

MAY 14

•600 Wood St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•441 Robert Dr., Domestic Violence

•550 W. Linfoot St., Larceny

•523 E. Leggett St., Disabled Vehicle

MAY 15

•100-B E. Oak St., Investigate Complaint

•300-B N. Glenwood Ave., Juveniles

•900-B E. Leggett St., Funeral Escort

•245 N. Fulton St., Debris/Item In Roadway

•732 Wauseon Senior Villas, Suspicious Vehicle

•1341 N. Haven Ln., Welfare Check

•E. Linfoot St.@Glenwood Ave., Animal Call

•140 N. Maplewood St., Threats/Harassment

•510 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 9, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

MAY 16

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Found Credit Card

•00 E. Oak St., Suspicious Activity

•00 W. Leggett St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•E. Linfoot St.@Huner St., Animal Call

MAY 17

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 23, Narcotics

•1056 N. Ottokee St., Welfare Check

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Lost/Found/Recovered

MAY 18

•241 N. Franklin St., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Hit-Skip

•620 Potter St., Disorderly Conduct

MAY 19

•417 Clover Lane, Investigate Complaint

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 128, Stolen Car

•129 E. Oak St., Civil Matter

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

MAY 20

•650 Lawrence Ave. Unit 103, Domestic Violence

•716 Lawrence Ave. Unit 207, Disorderly Conduct

WEST UNITY POLICE

MAY 11

•Wanted Person/Arrest

•Medical Emergency

•Domestic Dispute

•Speed/Warning

•Expired Registration/Warning

•Stop Sign/Warning

MAY 12

•Suspicious Activity

•Lock Out

•Found Property

•Ordinance Violation

•Speed/Citation

MAY 13

•Medical Emergency

•Fail To Display/Warning

MAY 14

•Animal Complaint

MAY 15

•Well-Being Check

•Lock Out

•911 Hang-Up

MAY 16

•Theft

•Noise Complaint

•Speed/Citation

MAY 17

•Animal Problem

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Ames, Leandra D (Defiance, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $89.

•Beltran, Clayt R (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $150. Costs: $79.

•Cousino, Bradon J (Bryan, OH) Drug instrument. Fine: $200. Costs: $90. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, shall follow any and all recommendations of probation. Resist arrest. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years. Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Dennis, Jason D (Bryan, OH) Failure to comply. Fine: $300. Costs: $239. Jail time: 180 days with 150 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Dennis, Jason D (Bryan, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Herman, Robert A (Bryan, OH) Dog at large. Fine: $96. Costs: $79.

•Laney, Chad D Jr (West Unity, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $75. Costs: $79.

•Miller, Natoshia A (Bryan, OH) Obstruct official business. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Peck, Nathaniel D (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $89. Restitution $938.34, no contact with Walmart for next 5 years.

•Ross, Gerald R III (Bryan, OH) Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Schimmoller, Lane (Bryan, OH) CC weapon. Fine: $300. Costs: $84. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, shall forfeit Rock Island armory .38 special and ammo to Bryan PD.

•Swary, Nikki M (Bryan, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $250. Costs: $94. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Swary, Nikki M (Bryan, OH) Assault. Fine: $300. Costs: $214. Jail time: 180 days with 179 days suspended. Shall have no contact with victim, no future violations within the next 3 years.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Allen, Mark A (Bryan, OH) Failure to reinstate. Fine: $100. Costs: $79.

•Ames, Leandra D (Defiance, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $94. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 120 days. Operator’s license suspended until 3/1/2021.

•Ainsworth, Daniel W II (Sherwood, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Beerbower, Deanne L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Cruz, Manuel Jr (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Dennis, Jason D (Bryan, OH) Fleeing & eluding. Fine: $300. Costs: $119. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within the next 3 years. Wilfull reckless operation. Fine: $100. Costs: $40. Peeling. Fine: $100. Costs: $40.

•Eidenier, Alexander S (Alvordton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Eitniear, Destiny J (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $50. Costs: $79. Temporary instruction permit. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Knepper, Adam W (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Leichty, Michael D (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Mclaughlin, Pamela A (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•McNeil, Casina (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Mehring, Jonathan R (Montpelier, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $500. Costs: $90. Jail time: 180 days with 170 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 5 years.

•Mercer, Marinna G (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Meyers, Larry A (Edon, OH) Unsecure load. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Ross, Gerald R III (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $84. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 120 days. Failure to reinstate. Fine: $300. Costs: $40.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bechstein, Jacob P (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Bell, James T (Archbold, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Borton, Jeffrey A (West Unity, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Krall, Drew (Wauseon, OH) Follow to closely. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Layne, Heather L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Lee, Virgil W (Wauseon, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $150. Costs: $93.

•Tucker, John F (Archbold, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Bauman, Jacob (Defiance, OH) Parking violation. Fine: $25. Costs: $83.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Ladd, Yolanda M & Korey R (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $2,002.07.

•Fulton County Health Center vs McCroskey, Timothy A (Wauseon, OH) Judgement amount: $471.57.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital vs Oberneder, Gregory M (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $695.87.

•The State Bank and Trust Co. vs May, Joshua L (Sherwood, OH) & Villalovos, Heather M (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $601.09.