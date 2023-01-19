Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio.

Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of a single gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property.

The property resident was not present during the incident but had returned home and transported the victim to the hospital.

During the investigation deputies determined that a Cara Cordes, age 60, of 22789 Gares Road, Defiance, Ohio had discharged a firearm into the victim at close range during an altercation.

Cara Cordes was arrested and charged through the Defiance Municipal Court on a charge of Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree.

Cordes was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and will appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday January 20, 2023.

The victim was life flighted to a Toledo Hospital in critical condition.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and will forward the case file to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office for presentation to a Defiance County Grand Jury for further charges.