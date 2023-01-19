Sharon Cass (1949-2023)

Sharon K. Cass, age 73, of Swanton passed away surrounded by her loving family January 7, 2023 at Hospice of NWO in Perrysburg.

She was born on July 31, 1949 to Ivan (Gus) Kigar and Leta (Herrick) Adams.

She graduated from Delta High School in 1967. She was a head majorette and played saxophone in the band.

Sharon worked as a sales rep for Toledo Auto Auction for 15 years.

She also worked as a sales clerk for Kigar Realty & Auction, Carrick Auction, and Crissey Auto Auction.

Sharon was the most giving and kind woman. Whenever anyone needed something she was there.

She was an avid animal lover also. She was always willing to be the best pet sitter.

Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren. She would text or snapchat them daily.

Sharon is survived by her children Stephanie Carrick of Maumee and Stephen (Misty) Cass of Swanton; sister Linda McCabe (Randy) of Toledo; brother Rick Kigar (Lori) of Delta; grandchildren Collin Cass, Connor Cass, Allie Carrick, and Dean Carrick; nieces and nephews Lisa (Scott) Yoder, Angel (Gary) Beagle, Tami McCabe, Ryan McCabe (Mindy), Whitney McCabe (Kyle).

She was preceded in death by Ivan Kigar (father), Leta Adams (mother), Robert Adams (stepfather).

Friends will be received at a Celebration of Sharon’s life will be held on February 4, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church 620 Dodge St. Swanton, Ohio 43558 from 12:00-2:00pm. Private graveside service for family February 4th at 11:00am Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta Ohio.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of NWO Perrysburg or an animal shelter of your choice.